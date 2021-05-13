YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 53,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,102. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.