89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Issues Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETNB traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 4,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,910. 89bio has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

