Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.09. The stock had a trading volume of 373,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,636. The company has a market capitalization of $338.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

