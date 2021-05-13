Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Reduced by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

V stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.55. 86,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,320. The company has a market cap of $433.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.68 and its 200 day moving average is $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

