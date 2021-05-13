Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 24.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $74,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $211.73. 192,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

