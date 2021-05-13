iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lowered by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.32. 13,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.83 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.