Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.580- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.31 million.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 3,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

