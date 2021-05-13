Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.580- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.31 million.
PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.
Shares of PBH stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 3,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
