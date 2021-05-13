Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Issues Earnings Results

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($4.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,906. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

