Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

WCN stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $120.69. 63,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,297. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

