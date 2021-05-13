Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 22,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

