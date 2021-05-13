Orchid Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $196.89 million and $46.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.01023210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00068040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00110282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

