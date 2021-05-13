Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 389 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.43. 83,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,538. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.