Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.87. 86,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,997. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

