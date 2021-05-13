Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,122 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.64. 134,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,742,061. The company has a market cap of $142.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

