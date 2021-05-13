Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGP shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 2,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

