Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as low as $65.97 and last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 60993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 48,133.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Lumentum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

