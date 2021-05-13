Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.68

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.68 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 329098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

