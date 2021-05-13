Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.68

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.68 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 329098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36.
In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.