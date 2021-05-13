BNP Paribas Upgrades MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) to “Outperform”

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:MNGPY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

