National Bank Financial Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$167.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$167.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$170.60.

Shares of GSY stock traded up C$4.37 on Thursday, hitting C$142.67. The stock had a trading volume of 107,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$43.07 and a 1 year high of C$157.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$137.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 11.9100009 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.38, for a total value of C$685,936.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,110,386.71. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

