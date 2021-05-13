Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $243.75. 36,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,221. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.