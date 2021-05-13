PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,099 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of PayPal worth $362,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.83. 150,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.61 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.88. The company has a market cap of $285.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

