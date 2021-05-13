Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 484,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 359,273 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 852,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,745,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.70. 139,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,820,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $387.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

