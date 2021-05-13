Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 227,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,901. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 174,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,356.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,521 shares in the company, valued at $953,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.