Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 227,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,901. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.
