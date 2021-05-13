Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 62,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,127. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $527.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

