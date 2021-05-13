Scotiabank Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.