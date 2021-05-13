Lamden 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $99,477.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and $99,477.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

