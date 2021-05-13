Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.82. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. 5,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.50. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,417,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,741,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $168,660,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,216,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,126,000.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

