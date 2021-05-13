Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce $45.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.60 million and the lowest is $43.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $189.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.16 on Monday, reaching $164.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,283. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 173.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

