C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 13,913 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.37. 179,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,730 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

