Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Turquoise Hill Resources Call Options (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 18,481 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 580% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,717 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 172,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,846. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.