LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report $76.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $294.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $297.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $320.09 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $325.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

LYTS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. 3,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,134. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,091 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 93,781 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

