Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,827 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 580.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $306.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.36 and a 200 day moving average of $279.57. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

