Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells 1,841 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $41,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Unity Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNTY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 46.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

