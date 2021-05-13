Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $76,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.52.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,878,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.45.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

