Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 212 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 163,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $412.76. The company had a trading volume of 364,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.74 and its 200-day moving average is $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

