Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.78. 1,177,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,047,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $358.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.