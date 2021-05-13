Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $25.27. 7,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,185. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46.

DFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

