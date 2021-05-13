Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.87

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 28615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.