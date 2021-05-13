Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 21,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 126,777 shares.The stock last traded at $42.60 and had previously closed at $44.84.

SII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 57.92.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,350.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 304,487 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,422,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sprott by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth $6,076,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

