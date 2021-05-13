SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after buying an additional 1,878,912 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,918 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,730 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.32. 152,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,853. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

