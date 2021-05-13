Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 240,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $172.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Novan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

