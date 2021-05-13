Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.99. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

FB Financial stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.75. 1,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,128. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 in the last three months. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

