Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post $49.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. 4,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,462. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -114.82, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.