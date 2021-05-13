LTO Network Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $118.75 million and $20.08 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LTO Network has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00085474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.78 or 0.01030543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00111023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00059193 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,911 coins and its circulating supply is 282,642,736 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

