Wrapped NXM Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $166.96 million and $83.81 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $99.56 or 0.00206114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00085474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.78 or 0.01030543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00111023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00059193 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

