DerivaDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.05 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $127.05 million and approximately $124,643.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $4.87 or 0.00010080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00082136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00575871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00230203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.24 or 0.01141219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.35 or 0.01191133 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

