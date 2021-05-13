BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,547 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $57.69. 252,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,189,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.