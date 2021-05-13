Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AMTX traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,103. The company has a market capitalization of $245.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

