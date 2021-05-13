Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Guardian Capital Group stock traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.10. 44,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$890.45 million and a P/E ratio of 20.34. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

