BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.78.
Shares of IFC stock traded down C$2.33 on Thursday, reaching C$159.98. The company had a trading volume of 130,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,703. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.88 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$160.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.18. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$123.78 and a one year high of C$167.81.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
