BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.78.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFC stock traded down C$2.33 on Thursday, reaching C$159.98. The company had a trading volume of 130,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,703. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.88 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$160.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.18. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$123.78 and a one year high of C$167.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.7799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.